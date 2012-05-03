LONDON Economy may recover slowly this year after a weak start, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Thursday, in a view that chimed with survey results showing less buoyant business growth but brisker hiring in the service sector.

Britain has not fully healed from a steep slump in 2008-2009 following the financial crisis and slipped back into recession between October and March, raising the likelihood the central bank will opt for more monetary stimulus sometime this year, although probably not when it meets next week.

The government, too, is under pressure to boost economic growth, with Britons voting in local authority polls on Thursday that are expected to deal a blow to the leaders of the governing coalition, the Conservatives.

The government's fortunes may improve in the coming months, as early signs on the economy's performance in the second quarter point to growth, however slight and uneven.

Although business in the service sector slowed in April and the Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell more than expected to 53.3 from 55.3 in March, firms' optimism rose to a two-year high and hiring picked up pace, the PMI survey showed.

The Confederation of British Industry, a leading business lobby, said that the economy faced a long and difficult recovery in 2012, with substantial headwinds from the euro zone and high oil prices, echoing King's view.

"It's a patchy picture, but there are indeed signs of a recovery coming," King said in an interview with BBC Radio 4. "So I think a reasonable view would be that we would start to see steady, slow recovery coming during the course of the year."

The Bank will decide next week whether to extend its 325 billion pound quantitative easing asset purchase programme to support the economy.

Most economists do not expect another cash boost this month, even though official data showed the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction at the start of the year, tipping Britain into recession.

But inflation is still well above the central bank's 2 percent target and rose to 3.5 percent in March, ending its decline from a peak of 5.2 percent hit in September.

King said more upbeat business surveys and employment data, as well as reports from the BoE's local agents, suggested that a slow recovery was on its way.

HIGH INFLATION

In the first peacetime radio lecture by a Bank governor since 1939 on Wednesday, King said that Britain's economy was recovering more slowly than hoped from a financial crisis that he said the central bank should have warned about more forcefully.

The main reason for the weak rebound from the crisis was the rise in food and energy prices which squeezed consumer spending, with overall inflation still too high and the euro zone crisis a persistent threat for Britain, he added.

King again defended the general policy of lower currency rates to boost exports and tough austerity measures to bring down the country's huge budget deficit.

"The strategy was that there would be a gradual move towards reducing the budget deficit over five years, there would be an acceptance of the significant fall in sterling of 25 percent, and there would be a rebalancing of the economy," he said.

"This was an absolutely textbook response to the situation. And if it had not been for the squeeze on real take-home pay being exacerbated by the rise in energy and food prices we would have seen some growth," he said.

The pace of deficit reduction is a contentious political issue, with the opposition Labour Party arguing that the spending cuts and tax rises imposed by the government have pushed the economy back into recession.

And PMI surveys earlier this week showed that manufacturing and construction expanded in April less than in March, which - together with the slower growth in services - points to a weaker start to the second quarter.

The pace of economic expansion this year may remain a worry for the central bank.

"The question is not if there is some growth but if there is enough growth," said David Tinsley, economist at BNP Paribas, adding that the economy showed less momentum than the central bank had forecast in its February Inflation Report.

"It may not be enough for the Monetary Policy Committee to vote for more QE given their concerns over higher inflation outturns," he said.

(Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)