LONDON Britain's dominant services

sector expanded steadily in March, pointing to solid economic

growth in the first quarter, even though the rate of expansion

was the slowest since last June and hiring eased, a survey

showed on Thursday.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI)

edged down to 57.6 in March from 58.2 in February, below

economists' consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading

of 58.1.

Still, the index remains far above the 50 mark denoting

growth and pointed to robust growth in services, which account

for more than three-quarters of Britain's economy and include

major banks to high street restaurants.

Growth in new business and optimism also eased. On the heels

of an unexpected slip in British manufacturing growth in March,

the data suggests last year's surprisingly rapid rebound could

be losing some momentum. [ID:nL9N0KW00G]

The composite index combining PMIs for manufacturing and

construction, plus the services sector, edged down to 58.1 in

March - also its lowest since June last year - from 58.6 in

February. The input price index fell to its lowest in nearly a

year.

"The drop in price pressures alongside the more moderate

pace of growth takes pressure off the Bank of England to start

tightening policy, which should in turn take some pressure off

sterling," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit,

which compiles the survey.

The Bank of England has indicated it is in no hurry to raise

interest rates despite Britain's robust rebound, as inflation

fell below the 2.0 percent target for the first time in over

four years in January.

But Williamson said even though growth slowed across the

services, manufacturing and construction sectors, all three are

expanding at "very strong rates", suggesting the economy should

have grown by at least 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

The services sector's employment index fell to 53.5 in March

from 55.6, and new orders expanded at the slowest pace in 10

months. The business expectations index fell to its lowest since

November.

