LONDON - Britain's dominant services sector defied forecasts of stagnation and modestly picked up pace last month, although employers shed jobs at the fastest pace in more than a year, a survey showed on Monday.

- Headline activity index rises in November, beats forecasts

- Firms shed jobs at the fastest pace in 15 months

- New business grows at the slowest rate since December 2010

- Business expectations fall from October's five-month peak

ANALYST COMMENT

ADAM CHESTER, LLOYDS

"It's marginally better than expected, If you were to do a GDP forecast based on PMIs. Having said that , our internal surveys lead us to believe there will be a broadly flat reading in Q4, and contraction in Q1."

"We need to view the PMI in the context of the sharp falls we've seen in recent months. In October it dropped back very sharply indeed."

"It was unlikely we were going to see the same pace of slowdown in November."

"Service sector growth is stagnating."

"Employment conditions are weakening, and potentially unemployment is going to be a big issue for 201. We suspect a lot of firms have been hoarding labour to date. If the economy enters a double dip or stagnates as we go into 2012, we could see rising private sector unemployment."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The UK service sector PMI has come in better than expected. However, employment is contracting and new orders are rising at their slowest rate since December last year. Moreover, business expectations are declining so we suspect that this is only a temporary rise in the index.

"Indeed, with the manufacturing survey firmly in contraction territory we still see a significant risk that GDP could fall in the fourth quarter, with a technical recession confirmed in Q1 2012."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"At the moment the key takeaway is that we've avoided a collapse. It's shown a little bit more resilience."

"In Q4, although we will see a slowdown in growth, these early indicators point to some modest expansion."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The latest services PMI implies that the service sector is hanging on in there and expanding modestly. If that is the case then it may prevent the economy as a whole from contracting during the fourth quarter. Even so, there's a significant risk that the UK will fall into a recession in the first half of next year, so today's survey only provides limited reassurance on the economy.

"Further QE seems an odds-on possibility to us, but not this week."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MARKIT:

"With manufacturing contracting at a steep pace, the weak growth of services means the economy is likely to have stagnated in the fourth quarter."

"Companies remained concerned about the outlook, with headcounts falling at the steepest rate for over a year as a result.

"Whether or not the economy slides into recession next year depends to a large extent on whether politicians can find a workable solution to the euro zone's crisis. Until then, uncertainty is likely to prevail, which is damaging to both business and consumer confidence and raises the risk of the UK sliding back into a new downturn in the first quarter."

(Reporting by David Milliken)