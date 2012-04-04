LONDON Britain's dominant services sector reported a surprisingly strong rise in business in March and struck an optimistic tone about the months ahead, raising chances that the economic recovery is taking hold.

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"The improvement in March's UK CIPS report on services adds to the evidence that the overall economy expanded in the first quarter and has therefore avoided a technical recession.

"A weighted average of the (PMI) surveys over Q1 points to quarterly GDP growth of around 0.5 percent.

"Nonetheless, we wouldn't interpret the CIPS surveys too literally. After all, they suggested that the economy stagnated, rather than contracted, in Q4. Note too that the official monthly data that we have had so far have generally been weaker than the CIPS surveys have suggested.

"The surveys also fail to account for activity on the high street, which has weakened recently. Moreover, even if the economy did grow in Q1, the prospect of a renewed rise in tensions in the euro zone, further fiscal austerity and high oil prices suggest that the economy will struggle to expand in the coming quarters."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING:

"If we weight the PMIs by their contribution to GDP then the aggregated quarterly average for the PMI is the highest since the first quarter 2011 and is at levels historically consistent with GDP growth of around 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

"This is significantly better than the market was expecting just a few weeks ago and is in complete contrast to the OECD's recent headline-grabbing forecast of a return to technical recession.

"That said, there are still major risks for the UK. The euro zone sovereign debt crisis is far from being resolved and this is critical for the UK given half of its exports go there and the banking sector is so exposed to the region.

"The recent rise in oil prices is a major concern and a potential petrol tankers driver strike could cause significant disruption to the country...

"In this environment the BoE will remain cautious in its interpretation of the data and (it) suggests stable policy for quite some time until things become clearer."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"Given the dominant role of the services sector in the economy, the relatively upbeat purchasing managers' survey for March provides a major lift to hopes that the economy saw clear growth in the first quarter.

"We currently estimate GDP growth at around 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, and the improved purchasing managers' surveys mean that there is a chance that this could be on the pessimistic side.

"The UK economy though is not yet out of the economic woods and dangers continue to lurk in the form of still squeezed consumers, tight fiscal policy and still serious problems in the Eurozone. Meanwhile, current elevated oil prices are a serious concern to growth prospects.

"It remains highly likely therefore that UK economic activity will remain limited overall and prone to relapses in the near term at least. For that reason, further quantitative easing by the Bank of England cannot be ruled out, although the healthy services survey from the purchasing managers dilutes the case for more QE for now at least."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"This is a decent result. In fact all three PMI this week have risen against expectations of declines. Taken together, they suggest that the economy does have a reasonable degree of momentum following the modest contraction in Q4 last year.

"It is difficult to say how quickly the economy is growing and how persistent it will be. We would say the economy is growing modestly, though below trend.

"The last five years have shown that downside risks predominate. So we cannot say that the recovery will not be knocked off track.

"But the news this week has been as good as anyone could have hoped realistically."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"The most welcome thing is that the orders numbers are picking up again. The PMI itself is actually an output measure and that's rising even more rapidly than orders, which is I wouldn't say worrying but one would expect some cooling of activity in the coming months while output falls back into line with orders.

"It strongly underlines the probability of a bounce in Q1 GDP. We've had a very strong suite of PMIs...so it's pretty clear that the UK has not got a double-dip, even in a technical sense."

KEY FIGURES FROM MARKIT/CIPS PMI SURVEY

MARCH FEB JAN FORECAST

Services headline index 55.3 53.8 56.0 53.4

Business expectations 71.3 71.5 70.3

- Employment index shows modest pick up in hiring

- Incoming new business index rose, remains below trend level

- Average prices charged post first increase since August 2011

- Input price index falls to lowest level since August 2010

