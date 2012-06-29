LONDON Britain's dominant service sector stagnated in April as a slump in retail sales caused by bad weather weighed, data showed on Friday, giving little hope that the overall economy left recession in the second quarter.

Output of the services sector ranging from banks and hotels to airlines was flat on the month after output grew by 0.6 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics said.

The main drag was a 2.4 percent slump in retail output. Retailers have suffered from the unusually cold and wet weather in April, that kept Britons from shopping for summer clothes.

Transport, storage and communication companies as well as providers of business and financial services saw a small increase in output in April.

The overall sector output was also flat in the three months through April when compared to the previous three months.

The data offer the first official glimpse of how the biggest sector of Britain's economy - which accounts for some three quarters of output - fared in the second quarter of the year.

The service sector grew by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, not enough to balance a 4.9 percent slump in construction and a 0.5 percent drop in industrial output. The economy contracted by 0.3 percent, putting Britain into recession.

The Bank of England has already warned that the economy may contract again in the second quarter because the extra holiday for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in early June would hit manufacturers and many service firms' output.

In a separate release, the statistics office reported that productivity across all sectors of the economy fell 1.3 percent in the first quarter on the quarter on a per hour basis . Unit wage costs rose by 0.4 percent.