LONDON Growth in Britain's dominant services sector unexpectedly picked up pace in September, though firms' expectations for the next 12 months are bleak, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Wednesday.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index rose to 52.9 in September from 51.1 in August, bouncing back from its biggest one-month fall in a decade and moving away from the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

The figure follows hot on the heels of a PMI survey on Monday that showed a return to growth by the manufacturing sector, and eases some of the pressure on the Bank of England to launch a second round of quantitative easing on Thursday.

Markit said it estimated that British economic growth had picked up to 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter's dismal 0.2 percent, based on surveys of the manufacturing, services and construction sectors.

"The rise in the index in September ... may persuade the Bank of England to hold off before implementing any further stimulus at its October meeting," said Markit economist Chris Williamson. "But the case it not clear-cut, as forward-looking indicators from the PMI survey suggest that we may see further softness in the final quarter of the year."

The services PMI showed that firms' expectations for the next 12 months are their most depressed in two-and-a-half years, with this component sinking to 63.5 from 65.1.

And the figures were not enough to stop the third quarter of 2011 being the worst so far this year for the private sector non-retail service industries covered by the survey, undermining hopes that it would mark the end of a year of very little growth.

"Many firms also reported that the ongoing expansion was only achieved by eating further into backlogs of work. This is clearly not sustainable and growth of new business will need to pick up in the coming months to prevent a downturn in both business activity and employment in the final quarter of 2011," Williamson said.

Britain's economic outlook has darkened since the middle of the year, as slowing growth in the United States and the failure of euro zone leaders to find a workable solution to Greece's sovereign debt crisis has dampened export prospects.

And a hefty package of government spending cuts to reduce Britain's own budget deficit means few firms see domestic consumption as a major source of growth.

"There was some concern of a continuation of the difficult economic climate and that investment from both the public and private sectors would be reduced," Markit said. "Where activity is forecast to increase, a number of panellists are expecting a positive uplift from the 2012 London Olympics," it added.

Growth was driven by the business services, personal services and transport, storage and communications sectors, while other services businesses contracted.

New business and employment components of the index were not much above the six- and seven-month lows set in August, and the 'prices charged' index pointed to the lowest rate of inflation in a year despite rising input costs.

A separate survey for the Recruitment and Employment Confederation released earlier on Wednesday showed that recruitment agencies reported the slowest increase in permanent placements in over two years in September.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)