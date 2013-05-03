LONDON Britain's dominant services sector recorded its strongest growth in April since last summer's Olympics, a survey showed on Friday in the latest sign the country's slow recovery may be gaining traction.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"Pretty encouraging news. The April purchasing managers' services survey showing activity at an 8-month high and accelerating new business supports hopes that the sector is continuing to underpin UK growth after driving GDP growth of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter.

"Indeed, with the manufacturing and construction purchasing managers' surveys pointing to limited improvement in April, there are encouraging signs that the UK economy may be establishing a slightly firmer footing.

"The decent services survey eases pressure on the Bank of England to come up with more stimulative action as soon as at the May MPC meeting next week."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"We have had all three PMIs beat expectations, and although the level of this PMI isn't especially high, it is consistent with modest services sector growth.

"I can't see a good reason why Q2 GDP growth in the UK should be slower than Q1. And so I think it's going to be quite an interesting Bank of England inflation report in that regard , as it might be the first BoE inflation report in a while where they might make an upward revision to their GDP forecast."

"I think private sector GDP forecasters will be pushing up their GDP forecast a little."

"There is concern in the labour market that the pace of expansion is cooling but here is some reassurance here with the survey showing service sector jobs are rising."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"It is likely that this rebound reflects a recovery after a series of weather depressed readings in 1Q13, but given the GDP report showed the economy managed to grow 0.3 percent on the quarter even with that headwind, this week's PMIs offer real hope on 2Q13 economic activity. As such it looks highly unlikely that we will see the Bank of England vote in favour of an expansion of its quantitative easing policies next Thursday. Indeed, it is unlikely to be before July, when Mark Carney takes over at the BoE, 3Q13 before we get any more stimulus."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"This survey and manufacturing looked better and the GDP for Q1 looked good. I still think there are a couple of fundamental headwinds the economy is going to have to cope with throughout this year, not least much lower government spending than last year and it looks like employment and wages are doing worse, so the consumer will suffer. So I don't know where this recent buoyancy is coming from. I'd be cautious about extrapolating and suggesting the next step is mid to upper 50s. We're still sort of moderately expanding, nothing more than that."

PHILIP RUSH, NOUMRA

"It is a definite improvement on the month. New business is strong, as it was in March. This sort of performance will keep the pressure off the Monetary Policy Committee. It's consistent with them keeping policy on hold for the time being."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT

"A broad-based improvement is becoming evident in the UK economy, greatly reducing the likelihood of the Bank of England seeing any need to increase its asset purchases in the immediate future.

"The upturn is being led by the service sector, but it has been accompanied by signs of activity stabilising in manufacturing and construction in April. The weighted PMI from the three surveys rose from 51.0 in March to 52.1, its highest since last August and signalling an increase in business activity for the fourth month running. The data suggest that the return to growth enjoyed by the economy in the first quarter persisted and may have gained momentum at the start of the second quarter.

"With the economy showing signs of gaining momentum and inflation running well ahead of target at 2.8 percent, the latest PMI data kills off the likelihood of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voting for more asset purchases at its May meeting. The Bank instead looks set to watch the data flow over coming months and, in particular, to await further evidence of the impact of the newly extended Funding for Lending Scheme, which is now showing real signs of boosting lending to both households and SMEs, which has been one of the root causes of the disappointing recovery to date."

