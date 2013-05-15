LONDON Severn Trent (SVT.L) rejected a preliminary takeover offer from a consortium including Borealis infrastructure and the Kuwait Investment Office, saying the offer undervalued the British water company.

The board of the FTSE 100 company, which supplies 7.7 million people in Britain with drinking water, gave no details of the offer but said it was only "at a modest premium to the share price before the announcement on 14 May".

Severn Trent said on Tuesday it had been approached by the consortium, which also includes Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, after magazine Financial News reported that it could be the target of a 5.3 billion pound ($8.09 billion) offer, or between 22.5 pounds and 23 pounds a share.

Shares in Severn Trent opened down 2.4 percent at 2,027 pence at 0704 GMT. Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index was trading flat.

On Tuesday, news of the potential bid sent its shares soaring as much as 19 percent to a record 2,170 pence before they closed at 2,077 pence, valuing the company at more than 5 billion pounds.

Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows and a favourable regulatory structure.

Any offer that valued the company at more than 5 billion pounds would make the transaction the biggest in the sector's history, reflecting an enterprise value (EV) - equity plus debt - of more than 10 billion pounds, analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note.

However, a bid of 23 pounds a share would represent a 36 percent premium to the water company's regulated asset base (RAB), higher than historic transactions in the region of 25 to 30 percent above RAB, said Credit Suisse.

Seven of Britain's 10 water companies are now in the hands of private investors, with Pennon Group (PNN.L), United Utilities (UU.L) and Severn Trent the remaining three listed entities. A consortium led by Australian investment bank Macquarie bought Thames Water for 8 billion pounds in 2006, in what was then the largest deal in the sector.

Representatives of the consortium and Severn Trent met on Tuesday.

"The board of Severn Trent has reviewed the proposal with its advisers and concluded that it completely fails to recognise the existing and potential value of Severn Trent," the company said.

Broker Liberum, in a note to analysts, said it was likely the consortium would make a further offer before a June 11 deadline set by Britain's Takeover Panel to make a firm bid of walk away.

"We have seen many such bids in the past decade and no bidder has ever given up after just one offer. Nevertheless ... the reported price did seem high especially given where we are in the regulatory cycle."

UK water company prices are subject to regulatory review every five years with the next one due in 2015. Bidders can be deterred from making an approach halfway through a cycle, given the uncertainty over the next review.

(Editing by Kylie MacLellan and David Cowell)