A Severn Trent sign hangs on a gate at Cropston Reservoir in Cropston, central England, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON A consortium led by a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and two pension companies have made a 5.3 billion pound ($8.2 billion) cash offer for British water firm Severn Trent, it said on Friday.

LongRiver Partners - led by Borealis Infrastructure , the Kuwait Investment Office and Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme - submitted a cash offer of 2,200 pence for each Severn Trent share to the company's board, they said.

The pre-conditional offer is inclusive of the final dividend of 45.51 pence per Severn Trent share proposed by the Severn Trent Board on 30 May 2013, and beats an earlier approach of 2,125 pence per share.

The offer was conditional on a satisfactory completion of due diligence on Severn Trent and the recommendation of the Severn Trent board, it said.

