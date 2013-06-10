Any price below 2,300 pence a share for Severn Trent is not worth considering, a top ten shareholder of the British water company told Reuters on Monday.

The investor added, however, that they would encourage the board to engage in talks with the LongRiver bidding consortium after it rejected a sweetened 2,200 pence per share cash offer, or $8.2 billion, on Friday.

The LongRiver consortium - made up of a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund, Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme and Borealis Infrastructure, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS - said it would not put forward a new offer unless the water utility's board engaged in talks.

Shares in Severn Trent were trading 5 percent lower at 1,965 pence at 0815 GMT.

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Chris Vellacott)