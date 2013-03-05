Steel coils wait to be shrink wrapped and shipped to customers at the Severstal steel mill in Dearborn, Michigan June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MOSCOW Severstal (CHMF.MM), Russia's second biggest steel producer, turned in a surprise $150 million (98 million pounds) loss in the fourth quarter as weak demand and prices hurt profit margins, but said it saw signs of a small recovery on the global steel market.

Steelmakers across the world have been struggling to cope with weak prices as a growth slowdown in China and Europe's debt crisis hit construction and industrial production.

A cyclical downturn has hit the net worth of Severstal's main shareholder, Alexei Mordashov, who slid to 11th place from third in the latest annual rich-list rankings by Forbes magazine with a reduced fortune of $12.8 billion (8.4 billion pounds).

"We see some recovery ... and we expect growth of the overall global steel market, but it will be relatively modest at around 2-3 percent," said Mordashov, who is also Severstal's CEO, on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Despite the negative earnings surprise, Severstal shares gained 0.7 percent but are still down by more than 40 percent since peaking in early 2011.

Increased infrastructure spending in Russia, which is hosting the next Winter Olympics and the 2018 football World Cup, could buoy the local market - as could gas export monopoly Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) plans to expand its gas pipelines network.

"There are big hopes for 2013 being a turn-around year for the global economy, but the outlook is still very opaque and I wouldn't expect anything spectacular," said Sergey Donskoy, an analyst at Societe Generale in Moscow.

"The one significant thing that could happen towards the end of the year is a possible uplift in demand for large-diameter pipes from Gazprom."

On a conference call, executives said flagging prices were the main driver behind Severstal's fourth quarter loss.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post fourth-quarter net profit of $50 million (32 million pounds), down from $329 million (217 million pounds) in the previous quarter.

The company said its core earnings, or EBITDA, fell 36 percent to $347 million (228 million pounds) in the final quarter of 2012 partly due to higher costs after a change in the maintenance schedule at iron ore mines.

As a result, Severstal's debt-to-EBITDA ratio, a gauge of its ability to service its debts, rose to 1.9 by the end of the fourth quarter, the company said.

Severstal said it would monitor debt levels with a view to return the ratio to its 1.5 debt-to-EBITDA target level.

