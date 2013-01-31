LONDON The board of stockbrokers Seymour Pierce held talks on Thursday night to discuss the future of the organisation after struggling to raise funds, the Financial Times reported on its website on Thursday.

An unnamed person close to the discussions told the newspaper: "The reason this has come about is because the Financial Services Authority has blocked <funding from a Ukrainian party>."

Regulators blocked cash from unnamed Ukrainian backers in recent months, leaving the broker to approach several rivals to invest or take the company over, the Financial Times reported.

Seymour Pierce was unavailable for immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

