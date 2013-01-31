Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON The board of stockbrokers Seymour Pierce held talks on Thursday night to discuss the future of the organisation after struggling to raise funds, the Financial Times reported on its website on Thursday.
An unnamed person close to the discussions told the newspaper: "The reason this has come about is because the Financial Services Authority has blocked <funding from a Ukrainian party>."
Regulators blocked cash from unnamed Ukrainian backers in recent months, leaving the broker to approach several rivals to invest or take the company over, the Financial Times reported.
Seymour Pierce was unavailable for immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Matthew Lewis)
BEIJING China has no plans to implement a nationwide property tax this year, the spokeswoman for China's parliament said on Saturday, despite mounting expectations that such measures would soon be introduced to restrain surging property prices.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.