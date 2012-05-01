LONDON Investment bank Seymour Pierce named Tom Forcier as its new chief executive, after its previous CEO Phillip Wale jumped ship to join rival Panmure Gordon (PMR.L).

Forcier himself left Panmure Gordon last year to join Seymour Pierce, and he is currently the company's head of compliance. He also had a spell working at investment bank Lazard (LAZ.N).

Seymour Pierce also said Rick Thompson would join from Religare Capital Markets to head its own capital markets division.

Seymour Pierce has been the subject of bid speculation, after it ended 40 million pound merger talks with Bermudan reinsurer Gerova Financial Group (GVFG.PK) in 2011.

It said last month that talks with potential new investors were progressing well.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Simon Meads)