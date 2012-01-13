LONDON The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) intends to confiscate shareholder dividends paid by companies convicted of criminal offences, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The SFO won a civil recovery order, which approves court action, on Thursday against the principal shareholder of a company that had admitted corruption.

Mabey Engineering Holding agreed to repay the £131,201 dividend it received from Mabey & Johnson, which built bridges in Iraq and admitted corruption and breaches of UN sanctions in 2009.

Two former Mabey & Johnson executives went to prison after the company reported their behaviour to the SFO.

The newspaper said the agreement, approved by the High Court, marks the first time that the SFO has tried to recover proceeds of crime by targeting dividends paid in the UK.

The parties involved could not be reached for immediate comment.

