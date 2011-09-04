The headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, is pictured in downtown Frankfurt July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank are among half a dozen deals being examined by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO),the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper said the investigation is part of an evidence-gathering exercise into whether financial institutions fraudulently misrepresented deals to clients and counter-parties in Britain.

The SFO has spent the last two years looking into sales of asset-backed securities after consulting senior financial figures about which areas the agency should be probing after the financial crisis.

The FT also report that the SFO is making inquiries into Goldman Sachs, including the so-called Timberwolf deal, a mortgage security the bank underwrote in 2007 and which has been the subject of litigation and scrutiny in the U.S.

"It's a high hurdle to overcome in relation to prosecution of a company because we have to prove a directing mind - that there was a directing of the fraud," Richard Alderman, SFO director, is quoted as saying in the article.

Alderman does not name any other institutions involved in the SFO probe.

The SFO has yet to officially open any official investigations, but it is appealing for whistleblowers for the evidence it needs to bring any case.

The agency could criminally prosecute a company or individuals or bring a civil recovery case if it can prove illegal activity.

The probes come as Asian, European and U.S. investment banks were last week sued by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency for allegedly mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

Neither Deutsche Bank or Goldman Sachs were available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Gunna Dickson)