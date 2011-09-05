The headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, is pictured in downtown Frankfurt July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said Monday that he wants lenders being sued for subprime bonds deals to develop a common defence, as it emerged the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was eying Deutsche's deals.

Ackermann's comments came after Asian, European and U.S. investment banks were last week sued by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency for allegedly mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

"As banks we need to think about closer co-operation," Ackermann told the Banks in Transition conference in Frankfurt, adding he had spoken to Credit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner about the matter.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on whether such a conversation had taken place. Rohner was also attending the conference but did not comment on the matter.

"We will defend ourselves where we have good ground to do so. They need to prove that there has been fraud," Ackermann said, adding that if there were any signs of wrongdoing on the part of Deutsche Bank there would be "zero tolerance."

Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank are among half a dozen deals being examined by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the Financial Times reported Monday.

The newspaper said the investigation is part of an evidence-gathering exercise into whether financial institutions misrepresented deals to clients and counterparties in Britain.

The SFO has spent two years looking into sales of asset-backed securities after consulting senior financial figures about which areas the agency should be probing after the financial crisis.

"It's a high hurdle to overcome in relation to prosecution of a company because we have to prove ... that there was a directing of the fraud," Richard Alderman, SFO director, is quoted as saying in the article.

Alderman does not name any other institutions involved in the SFO probe.

The SFO has yet to officially open any investigations, but is appealing for whistleblowers for evidence to bring any case.

The agency could prosecute a company or individuals through the criminal courts, or bring a civil recovery case if it can prove illegal activity.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan in London, Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt)