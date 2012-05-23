LONDON Britain's embattled Serious Fraud Office pushed for the arrest of Robert Tchenguiz, one of the country's most high-profile property magnates, in part because of an unverified report in a free London tabloid, a court heard on Wednesday.

Ken Macdonald, lawyer for Robert the younger brother of Vincent Tchenguiz who are both accused of fraud linked to the collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing bank in 2008, said the SFO decided he was a flight risk and should be arrested partly because the Metro daily reported his house was for sale.

"They didn't check it out and it wasn't true," Macdonald told London's High Court on the second day of a legal challenge by the tycoons that has put the bruised fraud agency in the dock over its handling of the investigation.

This latest development heaps further misery on the SFO, which already has been accused of "sheer incompetence" by the judge in the high-profile case. On Tuesday it admitted it will now urgently review Vincent's status as a suspect.

Any decision to drop the case, the SFO's most ambitious to date, would deal a further blow to an image already battered by a litany of admissions of errors and apologies in the case, and add further fuel to speculation that its days could be numbered.

The Tchenguiz business empire, which once included large stakes in retailer J Sainsbury, pub chain Mitchells and Butlers and a vast portfolio of property assets valued at up to 4 billion pounds, has been severely dented since the Icelandic banking collapse.

But the Iranian-born brothers still maintain a high profile and are renowned for their champagne-fuelled parties and yachts.

Macdonald also accused the SFO of failing to tell a judge responsible for granting a search warrant that a lawyer for Robert Tchenguiz had told the agency he would cooperate with any investigation.

The SFO's case against the Tchenguiz brothers, who were briefly arrested in March last year but have not been charged, was the most ambitious brought by the SFO's former head Richard Alderman but is now in danger of unravelling.

COMPLEX CASE OF ROBERT

However, the SFO says Robert's relationship with various senior executives at Kaupthing makes his case more complex.

The SFO's counsel James Eadie told the court that at the time of Kaupthing's collapse - one year after a debt-fuelled global property boom went sour - Robert and companies connected to him owed the bank around 1.6 billion pounds.

Robert Tchenguiz owned shares in Kaupthing as well as in the bank's largest shareholder Exista, which was also the bank's second-largest debtor.

Iceland's Special Investigation Committee, set up in 2008 to investigate the collapse of Iceland's three main banks, has already noted a big increase in loan facilities to the younger Tchenguiz between January 2007 and October 2008.

According to the minutes of the loan committee of Kaupthing Bank's board, the bank lent money to Tchenguiz in order for him to meet margin calls from other banks.

Vincent Tchenguiz has already pursued Kaupthing for damages after the bank's winding-up committee refused to recognise his trust as a priority creditor following its collapse. He reached a confidential settlement last September.

The Iranian-born brothers have argued that the Kaupthing investigation has jeopardised their relationships with other lenders and inflicted huge losses on their business interests.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch recalled a 124.6 million pound loan to Vincent Tchenguiz's Peverel Group, pushing the property management business into administration just one week after the London arrests.

