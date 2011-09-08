LONDON The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped a two-and-a-half-year investigation into failed hedge fund Weavering Capital, adding to a long list of probes into financial collapses during the credit crisis that the agency has opened and subsequently abandoned.

The probe, which was launched early in 2009 after the Weavering Macro fund was found to have more than $600 million (374.3 million pounds) in interest rate swaps where the counterparty was a firm related to Weavering, was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

"The SFO has determined that after considering the evidence there was not a reasonable prospect of conviction," the SFO said in a statement on Thursday. A spokeswoman added that the investigation was discontinued on Wednesday.

The move comes just days after a Cayman Islands court ruled in a civil case between the fund's liquidators and two directors that Weavering's fund manager Magnus Peterson had committed fraud and that the fund had made "fictitious" transactions to inflate assets and conceal losses.

It also comes ahead of legal action being taken in the UK courts by the liquidators against Peterson and other Weavering directors and employees.

Earlier this year the SFO, whose budget has been cut by 34 percent since 2008-2009, ended its investigation into Keydata Investment Services.

Last year it dropped probes into hedge fund manager Dynamic Decisions, AIG Financial Products' UK operations and U.S. fraudster Bernard Madoff's UK firm.

"I am delighted to have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the SFO," Peterson said in a statement on Thursday.

"(Liquidator) PWC's total lack of understanding of how our trading strategies work has led to a massively costly legal battle and an administration process which was never necessary."

In May 2009 the SFO made two arrests, including Peterson, and last year widened the probe to draw in Swedish investigators and overseas creditors.

"FICTITIOUS" TRADES

Last month a Cayman court awarded damages of $111 million against two of the fund's directors, Stefan Peterson and Hans Ekstrom -- Magnus Peterson's younger brother and stepfather respectively -- and said Magnus Peterson had carried out "fraud."

"It is not disputed that these IRS (interest rate swap) transactions were fictitious," the August 26 judgement read.

"They constituted the mechanism by which Mr Magnus Peterson dishonestly dressed up the balance sheet of the Macro fund to inflate its NAV (net asset value) and give the impression that it was making a steady return, when it fact it was suffering substantial losses."

According to the judgement, the value of interest rate swaps on the fund's balance sheet rose from $15.9 million at the end of 2005 to $626.6 million by the end of 2008.

The judgement also said Ekstrom signed minutes for board meetings that never took place.

Magnus Peterson said in his statement that the court's decision would be appealed. "The decision ... centred on allegations of fraud made by PWC which have now been found to be groundless by the SFO."

Law firm Jones Day, which is representing the liquidators of Weavering Capital (UK) in its legal case against Peterson, said in a statement the SFO's decision was "surprising."

"It has caused investors to raise serious questions about the ability and will of British prosecuting authorities to bring criminal charges in substantial fraud cases, which can only be damaging to the City's position as a centre of international finance," said Jones Day partner Barnaby Stueck.

The Weavering case has echoes of the SFO's probe into hedge fund firm Dynamic Decisions, manager of the DD Growth Premium hedge fund, which was also dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The fund, which according to its liquidators suffered huge losses during the credit crisis, bought bonds purportedly backed by oil, which were valued on the fund's balance sheet at more than $460 million at the end of 2008.

A Reuters investigation subsequently revealed the bonds had been issued by a company in a trailer-park suburb of Phoenix. It also found they were backed by a global network of shell companies that included a Spanish-based charity whose head was allegedly convicted for fraud.

(Editing by Alexander Smith and David Cowell)