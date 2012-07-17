ZURICH SGS SGSN.VX, the world's largest testing and inspection firm, says cost cuts and investment in growth initiatives should allow it to meet targets despite the euro zone crisis as it posted a flat first-half net profit that missed analyst expectations.

The Geneva-based company, which competes with Britain's Intertek (ITRK.L) and France's Bureau Veritas (BVI.PA), reported first-half net profit rose 1.7 percent to 245 million Swiss francs $249.69 million (159.47 million pounds) compared to average analyst forecasts for 274 million.

First-half revenue grew 15.1 percent on a constant currency basis to 2.7 billion francs, meeting average analyst forecasts, with the integration of 24 recently acquired companies contributing 4 percent of that growth.

"Current trading conditions present significant challenges, especially as they relate to economies in or connected to the euro zone," SGS said in a statement.

"Notwithstanding these challenges and the continuing investment in growth initiatives mainly in non-euro zone markets to meet the group's medium term targets, SGS maintains its expectations to deliver strong revenue growth and an adjusted operating income in excess of prior year levels."

SGS said it was being proactive to respond to changes in demand, with restructuring and job cuts resulting in a one-off charge of 26 million francs in the first half, with the measures expected to yield benefits from 2013 onwards.

SGS Chief Executive Chris Kirk said last month the group had to pare back its ambitious target of reaching 8 billion francs in sales by 2014 due to the strong Swiss currency.

The Swiss group, whose activities include checking toy safety and inspecting London's black cabs, has been benefiting from strength in energy-related businesses and an increase in government regulation generally.

It said it had seen double digit organic revenue growth in the period in five business lines: mineral services, government and institutions, agricultural, oil, gas and chemicals and consumer testing services.

It completed seven acquisitions for a total cash outflow of 100 million francs in the first half.

SGS shares have gained 17 percent this year, outperforming a nearly 8 percent rise for the European industrial goods and services index .SXNP.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)