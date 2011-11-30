LONDON London landlord Shaftesbury (SHB.L) posted a rise in full-year net asset value, and said it expected to continue delivering rising income, dividends and capital growth against the bleak economic backcloth.

Shaftesbury said its EPRA adjusted NAV per share rose 11.8 percent to 463 pence for the year to end-September. Its EPRA adjusted profit before tax rose 30.9 percent to 29.2 million pounds. Like-for-like rental growth was 7.5 percent.

EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, sets a number of reporting benchmarks for property companies.

Chairman John Manser said on Wednesday the company -- whose portfolio comprises more than 500 shops, restaurants and bars in London's West End theatre district -- had benefited from strong demand and virtually full occupancy.

"We remain confident that, despite the current general climate of great uncertainty, we will maintain our record of delivering rising income, dividends and capital growth in the years ahead," Manser said in a statement.

Its final dividend also rose 9.5 percent to 5.75 pence, from 5.25 pence a year earlier.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)