PERTH Nov 28 Australia's Dart Energy Ltd
on Thursday announced it has finalised an agreement to
farm-out 13 UK onshore licences in the Bowland shale across
northwest and central England to GDF-Suez.
Under the deal, GDF-Suez will pay Dart $12 million in cash
upfront and $27 million in exploration and appraisal costs in
exchange for a 25 percent share of the onshore licences.
Dart inked the deal on the heels of a boardroom coup earlier
this week that replaced chairman Nicholas Davies with Robert
Neale, the managing director of 16 percent shareholder New Hope
Coal.
The deal comes despite strong local and environmental
opposition in Britain to the controversial extraction practice
of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, used to develop shale and
unconventional gas blocks. Australia-listed Dart has also faced
significant opposition to its coal seam gas drilling plans.
Dart said in a statement Thursday that it will soon begin
drilling coal bed methane exploration wells and has also begun
setting the groundwork for drilling shale exploration wells.
Dart's project one of three groups betting that, with help
from government incentives, they will produce commercial amounts
of oil and gas from Britain's shale formations.
The second group is IGas Energy, 21 percent owned
by Canada's Nexen, which has been part of China's CNOOC since
earlier this year.
The third is Cuadrilla, a privately owned business backed by
a fund that is partly owned by former BP CEO John Browne, in
partnership with British utility Centrica.