* Britain to remain reliant on gas imports, engineers group
says
* New environment minister supports shale gas
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Sept 18 Exploiting the UK's shale gas
reserves will not provide a panacea to weaning the country off
costly and unpredictable gas imports, the country's top
engineers said on Tuesday.
In a policy statement circulated to MPs, the Institution of
Mechanical Engineers said shale gas "is not the silver bullet
many claim it is."
"It is unlikely to have a major impact on energy prices and
the possibility that the UK might ever achieve self-sufficiency
in gas is remote."
Developers of the unconventional gas believe that trillions
of cubic feet of reserves could be lying under British soil, and
it was hoped that successful extraction of the gas could help to
boost the country's energy security by cutting its reliance on
imports.
Due to the UK's dwindling gas supplies, the country has
already become a net importer of the fuel, leaving it dependent
on supplies from sometimes remote and politically unstable
regions.
In the United States, a boom in production of cheap shale
gas in recent years has pushed down energy prices and cut
greenhouse gas emissions, prompting calls from industry for the
UK and other European countries to follow suit.
But development of shale gas reserves in Britain are likely
to be fraught with more problems than in the United States.
Across the Atlantic landowners own mineral exploration
rights, but UK exploration rights are with the state. High
population density in the UK also makes shale gas exploration
more difficult than in North America.
MORATORIUM
Britain currently has a moratorium on shale gas fracking, a
technique in which water is pumped at high pressure into rock to
create narrow fractures to allow gas to flow into the well bore
to be captured.
Resumption of the practice may have moved a step closer
after Prime Minister David Cameron reshuffled his cabinet
earlier in September and picked Owen Paterson, a supporter of
the technology, as Environment Secretary. Paterson has
previously hailed the potential economic benefits of shale gas.
While the final decision will be made by the country's
energy ministry, support from the Department of Environment
could help to speed a decision in favour of resuming
exploration.