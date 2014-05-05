HOUSTON May 5 European countries should make a
push to start producing shale gas if they hope to reduce
reliance on Russian natural gas, Britain's energy minister said
on Monday.
Many European Union countries have yet to allow or encourage
the extraction technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, which uses a mix of pressurized water, sand an
chemicals to unlock hydrocarbons from rocky deposits.
"There are a number of European countries that are extremely
dependent on Russian gas," Britain's Minister of State for
Business and Energy Michael Fallon told Reuters.
"Europe has to reduce that dependence, to improve its
connectivity, to look at encouraging more diverse sources of
supply of gas ... and more generally to encourage indigenous
sources of production of at least shale gas."
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea four weeks ago has
frustrated the West, which has imposed limited sanctions against
some Russian individuals. Tougher sanctions may not be an option
for Europe because of its heavy use of Russian gas, analysts
say.
Though less than 1 percent of its gas supplies come from
Russia, the United Kingdom imports a considerable amount of gas
and started moving to tap shale resources two years ago.
Fracking, though opposed by many environmental groups
concerned about water supplies, has transformed the energy
outlook of the United States and trimmed its reliance on foreign
oil.
"In five years time I certainly hope we will be in the
production phase," Fallon said.
He said major companies including Total, Centrica
and GDF Suez have expressed interest in British
shale gas.
Fallon added that the country is working to encourage crude
oil output from the final third of the continental shelf of the
north sea.
"We are putting in place a new regulatory regime, we are
reviewing the fiscal regime," he said. "We've only got
two-thirds of the barrels out and we've got one third to go," he
said.
