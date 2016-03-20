A pedestrian walks under a logo of Sharp Corp outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Taiwan's Foxconn is lowering an offer for loss-making Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp (6753.T) from an initial plan of 489 billion yen (3 billion pounds), the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday.

The reason behind the move is that Foxconn appears to be concerned about financial risks of potential liabilities at Sharp and its business outlook, according to Yomiuri. The newspaper did not say how much Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), will lower the offer to.

A Sharp spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Sharp late last month said it would issue around $4.4 billion worth of new shares to give Foxconn a two-thirds stake in a deal the Taiwanese company backed out of at the last minute. Foxconn's total investment was set to total nearly $6 billion, according to a source.

Foxconn is seeking guidance from Sharp on its latest quarterly performance as part of its efforts to finalise the planned acquisition, a person familiar with the matter said.

