Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
TOKYO Sharp Corp (6753.T) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW) will agree this month to stick to their original plan for the Taiwanese company to take a 9.9 percent stake in the troubled Japanese TV maker, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday.
The Japanese paper cited Sharp President Takashi Okuda as saying in an interview that the stake would remain at 9.9 percent. It also cited a Hon Hai spokesperson as agreeing to that amount, although the per-share purchase price would be reviewed.
The two companies agreed in March that Hon Hai would buy a 9.9 percent in Sharp for 550 yen a share, but Sharp's shares have since tanked on expectations of a bigger loss this year, closing at 192 yen on Friday.
The heads of Sharp and Hon Hai will meet in Japan and are likely to finalise the deal by the end of the month, the Yomiuri said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.