BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) is considering cutting 5,000 jobs globally, or just under 10 percent of its consolidated workforce, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
The job cuts will be sought through early retirement and will also include reductions resulting from a plan to hive off ownership of its underused Sakai LCD factory in western Japan to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW), the source said.
The maker of Aquos TVs posted a record net loss in the year ended March 31 on a plunge in demand for its TVs that left it saddled with a glut of LCD panels.
Demand for its TVs and solar panels remains weak, and a $198 million (127.4 million pounds) settlement in a U.S. LCD cartel case will further weigh on its April-June earnings results due at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT).
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.