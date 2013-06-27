TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would form a $2.9 billion (1.8 billion pounds) business alliance with China Electronics Corp after the Chinese side said an earlier tie-up was shelved last year due to political tensions between Japan and China.

The new venture will be 92 percent owned by China Electronics, also known as CEC, which is 100 percent state-owned and is a supplier to China's military. The venture will set up a cutting-edge LCD plant with a goal of starting mass producing panel displays for televisions, notebook PCs and tablets in 2015.

In addition, Sharp will provide CEC with access to its high-definition panel technology for unspecified compensation.

Although Sharp's investment will be limited, the deal represents one of the highest-profile transactions between a Chinese and Japanese company since tensions flared in 2012 over a chain of disputed islands known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

A Sharp spokesman declined to say how much in royalties the company expected to receive for the technology transfer. A portion of those proceeds will be used to fund Sharp's 8 percent stake in the joint venture, the spokesman said.

The new joint-venture will represent a total investment of $2.9 billion and the LCD plant will be built in Nanjing, Sharp said.

Sharp, which has been restructuring and took on more than $2 billion in bank loans last year, has been looking at opportunities to license its advanced panel technology, known as IGZO. That technology allows for lower power consumption and higher resolution. That technology will now be licensed to CEC.

In November, CEC blamed worsening ties between Japan and China over a territorial spat in the East China Sea for the shelving of a deal with Sharp to build an advanced 10th-generation display factory in China.

As part of its restructuring, Sharp has sought out a range of overseas partners. Both Samsung and Qualcomm have taken a stake in Sharp.

(Reporting by Mari Saito and Sophie Knight)