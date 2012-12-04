Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 billion from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TOKYO Japanese struggling display panel maker Sharp Corp and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc have agreed to jointly develop next-generation displays, two sources familiar with matter said on Tuesday.
The two are in talks for Qualcomm to invest as much as 10 billion yen (75.4 million pounds) in debt-laden Sharp, the sources said.
Sharp declined to comment.
The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Sharp would receive by the end of this year 5 billion yen from Qualcomm through a private placement of new shares, followed by an additional 5 billion yen at a later date.
(This story was fixed to correct day of week in first paragraph)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BARCELONA, Spain Blackberry Ltd may have exited the device business, but fans of the pioneering email machine need not despair as Chinese smartphone maker TCL Communication has introduced its first Blackberry-licensed phone with the physical keyboard that was long its key allure.
SAN FRANCISCO Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit sued Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] and its autonomous trucking subsidiary Otto on Thursday over allegations of theft of its confidential and proprietary sensor technology.