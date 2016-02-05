A motorcyclist rides past the entrance of the headquarters of Hon Hai, which is also known by its trading name Foxconn, in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

OSAKA, Japan Foxconn should be able to reach a deal to acquire Sharp Corp over the next two to three weeks, after the two firms reached a consensus on most points at a meeting on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Terry Gou said.

Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, has officially been given preferred negotiating rights, he told reporters.

The Taiwanese firm has offered to invest around 659 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Sharp, sources familiar with the matter have said - a deal which would make it the biggest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insulated technology sector.

