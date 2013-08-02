TOKYO Shares in Sharp Corp jumped 5.1 percent to 432 yen on Friday morning after the display panel maker eked out an operating profit in the first quarter ended on June 30, an early turnaround from last year's loss.

In response, Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month price target on Sharp to 150 yen from 140, although it kept its "sell" rating.

"We do not believe Sharp has sufficient collateral for further financing and, as we believe the company will have difficulty boosting cash flow, we see concerns of equity financing," it wrote in a note.

Rival Sony Corp climbed as much as 4 percent to a one-week high of 2,189 yen in early trade after the consumer electronics maker reported a higher than expected April-June operating profit.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)