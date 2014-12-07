BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) is set to sell its U.S.-based solar energy development unit Recurrent Energy to Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ.O) for about 30 billion yen ($247 million), the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday.
Sharp aims to reach a basic agreement with the Canadian firm by the end of the month and complete the sale by spring, the report said, without citing sources. The Japanese firm could not be immediately reached for comment.
Sharp paid $305 million in cash in 2010 to acquire Recurrent Energy. Selling the company now would help Sharp to raise capital as it struggles to raise its equity ratio to a healthy level.
This year, Sharp shut down its UK solar plant and also pulled out of a venture with Italian energy firm Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) to make solar panels and generate solar power.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.