BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
TOKYO Sharp Corp is looking to sell its U.S.-based solar energy development unit Recurrent Energy, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as the Japanese firm winds down its involvement in the solar industry to focus on profitable businesses.
Sharp paid $305 million in cash in 2010 to acquire Recurrent Energy. Selling the company now would help Sharp to raise capital as it struggles to raise its equity ratio to a healthy level.
This year, Sharp shut down its UK solar plant and also pulled out of a venture with Italian energy firm Enel SpA to make solar panels and generate solar power.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.