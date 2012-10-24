A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2012 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Sharp Corp, the fourth largest television manufacturer in the world, may have suffered a group net loss of around 400 billion yen (3 billion pounds) in the April-September half due to restructuring costs and valuation losses on inventory, the Nikkei said.

The loss is nearly double the 210 billion yen the company had projected in August, the Japanese daily said.

Sharp, which has been hit by a steep decline in demand for LCD televisions and panels in recent times, had projected a 250 billion yen group net loss for the full year. It may have to widen this projection on account of the worse-than-expected half-year results, the daily said.

The company, which reported an interim net loss of 39.8 billion yen last year, decided to cut 10,000 jobs in September to secure loans, the financial daily said.

Sharp is looking to generate an operating profit in the October-March half and return to the black in the full year through March 2014, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)