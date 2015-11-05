LONDON New British bank Shawbrook said its underlying profit rose by 68 percent during the first nine months of 2015, driven by growing demand from small businesses for loans.

Founded in 2011, London-listed Shawbrook is one of several "challenger banks" to emerge since the financial crisis to fill a gap in small business lending which appeared when larger banks slimmed down to focus on bolstering their capital to meet tougher regulatory requirements.

Lawmakers and regulators have also been keen to see new banks challenge Britain's biggest four lenders - Royal Bank of Scotland Lloyds, HSBC, and Barclays - which make 9 out of every 10 business loans.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 54.5 million pounds ($84 million) during the period, up from 32.5 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. The bank's loan book grew 23 percent to 2.9 billion pounds.

"The group continues to deliver strong growth, with originations and loans to customers up 27 percent and 23 percent respectively, driven by growing demand for lending from UK SMEs (small and medium enterprises)," Shawbrook Interim CEO and CFO Tom Wood said.

"Commercial mortgages, asset finance, secured and consumer divisions performed particularly well, both in terms of originations and new product launches," Wood added.

Shawbrook maintained its net interest margin at 6.1 percent in the first three quarters of 2015.

The bank said it remains well positioned to deliver its near and medium term targets.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Matt Scuffham)