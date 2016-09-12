British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
JERUSALEM Shefa Yamim, the only Israeli miner for precious stones, has signed with a brokerage firm in London to pursue an initial public offering to raise up to $10 million as it plans a possible expansion of its operations in northern Israel.
Shefa Yamim, already listed in Tel Aviv, said on Monday the London flotation of a 75-percent owned subsidiary is scheduled to happen by the end of the year. It did not name the brokerage or specify which London market it was eyeing.
Reuters reported in March that the company had been mulling an issuance on London's junior Alternative Investment Market.
Chief Executive Avi Taub, an Orthodox Jew, says he founded the company based on comments made by a revered rabbi who said that precious stones were divinely buried in a valley near the city of Haifa.
Shefa Yamim said it is 12-18 months away from completing its exploration and an economic feasibility study on whether to open the first commercial mine in Israel.
(Removes reference to rabbi making comment during conversation with CEO in paragraph 4.)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.