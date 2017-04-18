China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
BUENOS AIRES Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) inaugurated on Tuesday a treatment plant for shale oil and gas in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale play, one of the world's largest.
The plant, announced in 2014, has a capacity to process up to 10,000 barrels per day from the Sierras Blancas, Cruz de Lorena and Coiron Amargo Sur Oeste blocks operated by Shell, the company said in a statement.
"(The plant) receives output from the wells of these blocks, processing the oil and gas to leave it ready for commercialization," the statement said.
Investment has been picking up in Vaca Muerta in recent months after President Mauricio Macri's government announced a deal with labour unions to lower costs and defined price supports. [nL2N1H01Z1]
Shell said in September it planned to invest $300 million per year through 2020 in Argentina in exploration, refining, distribution and marketing. [nE6N178023]
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla and Caroline Stauffer)
Facebook said on Wednesday it would soon allow its U.S. users to raise and donate money using its "Safety Check" feature, to make it easier for people affected by natural disasters and violent attacks to receive help.
SAN FRANCISCO Photo-sharing app Instagram plans to roll out a feature on Wednesday that will make it easier to label posts as paid promotions, taking what it called a step toward transparency in an area that has drawn attention from U.S. authorities.