BUENOS AIRES Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) plans to invest $300 million a year in Argentina through 2020 in exploration as well as refining, distribution and marketing, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement came after Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden met with Argentine President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. Shell has been working to launch an early production well in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale reserves.

