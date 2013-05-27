Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BRISBANE Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) plans to invest $30 billion in Australia over the next five years, the firm's outgoing chief executive Peter Voser said in a speech at an industry conference on Monday.
Voser, who built the oil company into a leader in liquefied natural gas, announced his retirement earlier this month.
Shell has invested in gas projects in Australia and its Arrow LNG project is one of four gas export plants that was planned for Queensland's Curtis Island, but the project is widely expected to be abandoned in favour of selling its gas resources to rival projects.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Michael Perry)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.