CALGARY, Alberta Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and partners from China, South Korea and Japan said on Tuesday they are planning a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas plant on Canada's West Coast, the latest in a string of proposals aimed at moving huge quantities of domestic shale gas to lucrative Asian markets.

Shell, along with PetroChina (601857.SS), Kogas and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), will study a liquefaction plant at Kitimat, British Columbia, that would initially include two units with capacity of 6 million tonnes annually each. The plant could be in service around the end of the decade, pending regulatory approvals, they said.

Shell would have 40 percent of the LNG Canada project and the other partners 20 percent each. Reports have pegged the project cost at around C$12 billion (7 billion pounds).

