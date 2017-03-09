LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday its chief executive Ben Van Beurden saw his total pay jump 60 percent in 2016 to 8.263 million euros from 5.135 million a year earlier mainly due to deferred bonuses and share plans.

Van Beurden's salary was little changed at 1.460 million euros and his bonus fell to 2.4 million euros from 3.5 million, however, from the company's long-term incentive plan and deferred bonuses he received 4.381 million euros, up from 163,000 a year earlier.

On Thursday, Shell said from this year its directors would be rewarded depending on how well the company manages its greenhouse gas emissions and how much free cashflow it generates.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)