Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) Chief Executive Ben van Beurden's total direct remuneration fell 8 percent last year to 5.135 million euros ($5.63 million), the company said in its annual report.

His total package, including pension and tax equalisation, was 5.576 million euros, down from 24.198 million euros in the previous year, mainly due to a significant fall in van Beurden's pension which was positively affected in 2014 by promotion to chief executive.

The head of British rival BP, Bob Dudley's total remuneration rose 20 percent to $19.6 million, despite the firm delivering one of the lowest profits in its history.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)