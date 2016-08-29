Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million, plus royalty interests.
Houston-based EnVen plans to buy the Brutus/Glider assets, which include a subsea production system, and the deal is expected to close in October.
The Brutus/Glider assets have a combined current production estimate of about 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), which is about 4 percent of Shell's total production.
The company plans to sell some $30 billion worth of assets over the next three years or so to help pay for its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group in February. The deal forced Shell to sharply increase its borrowing in order to maintain its dividend policy at a time of low oil prices.
The Anglo-Dutch company plans to divest $6-$8 billion of assets this year, its Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said in July.
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.