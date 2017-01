CAIRO Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has appointed Gasser Hanter to head its Egypt business, the company said on Thursday.

Hanter, who is Egyptian, was named as upstream vice-president and managing director in Egypt. He replaces Aidan Murphy, who has taken on a new role at Shell headquarters.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Giles Elgood an David Goodman)