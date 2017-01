A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, in this January 29, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) suffered a fire on Thursday at a compressor station in Belle Rose, Louisiana that handles ethylene and propylene, the company and local fire deparment officials said.

State Highway 70 around the station was shut as a precaution though there were no reports of injuries to people or wildlife.

The fire was being put out, officials said.

