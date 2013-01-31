FRANKFURT Royal Dutch Shell is to shut permanently most units of its 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) Hamburg-Harburg refinery in March, completing a deal made with Swedish refiner Nynas in 2011, the company said on Thursday.

"The refinery will be operated in its current structure until the end of March 2013," Shell said in a written statement in reply to an enquiry.

"Then one of two crude oil units (CDUs) and the catalytic cracker will be taken out of operations as planned and idled," it said.

It also said the measures represented the end of production and blending of gasoline and diesel in the refinery in Harburg, a southern Hamburg suburb situated on an Elbe river branch.

The production of some special products such as naphthenic and paraffinic base oils, heating oil, jet fuel and lubricant components would be continued, Shell said.

Nynas agreed to buy the base oil production unit and some other smaller parts in 2011, subject to approval by the European Commission.

Remaining facilities are being converted in a handling and storage terminal for mineral oil products. One unit to unload tank wagons was taken into service last December.

Shell said that deliveries to its customers were not being affected.

