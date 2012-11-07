A Shell logo is seen on a pump at a petrol station in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

VIENNA Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday that it remained interested in oil and gas exploration opportunities in Libya after abandoning drilling in two blocks earlier this year.

Shell told Reuters in May that it planned to exit from the LNGDA and area 89 after disappointing results, prompting concerns that the OPEC country would struggle to reach future production targets.

"That was just a project exit. We did not exit Libya," said Nureddin Wefati, head of media relations for Shell's upstream activities, at the North Africa Oil and Gas Summit.

"We are very interested in other upstream activities and we have an ongoing dialogue with Libyan officials," he said, adding that the company would likely bid in the next licensing round.

Libya's National Oil Corporation plans to proceed with Libya's fourth licensing round, known as the Exploration Production and Sharing Agreement (EPSA), next year, its chairman Nuri Berruien said on Wednesday without providing further details.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)