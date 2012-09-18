European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
ISTANBUL Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) expects to resume production at its Majnoon oilfield in Iraq in the first quarter of 2013, Arne de Kock, Shell's commercial general manager for Iraq, told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of an energy conference.
Shell then expects to lift production to 175,000 barrels per day by March or April of next year, de Kock said.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
British recruiting firm Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies thanks to growth in Europe and Australia.
LONDON Centrica owned British Gas, Britain's biggest energy supplier, said on Wednesday it would invest 100 million pounds ($124.85 million) in reduced bills and Sky pay-TV packages as part of a customer reward programme.