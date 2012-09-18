Snow covered Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in Istanbul February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) expects to resume production at its Majnoon oilfield in Iraq in the first quarter of 2013, Arne de Kock, Shell's commercial general manager for Iraq, told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Shell then expects to lift production to 175,000 barrels per day by March or April of next year, de Kock said.

