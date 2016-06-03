A logo of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd on Friday confirmed signs of a leak in the 48 inch Forcados export pipeline at a location between shoreline and the Forcados terminal in the western Niger Delta.

Its statement came after a reported attack on the pipeline in the early hours of Friday.

"We are yet to fully evaluate the potential impact and damage to the pipeline resulting from this latest incident. We have however mobilized appropriate oil spill response measures," Shell said in a statement.

Given this latest incident and the wider security situation in the Niger Delta, Shell said it was unable to determine the probable timing of the resumption of exports from the Forcados terminal.

Shell's Forcados crude oil has been under force majeure since February.

The Niger Delta Avengers militant group claimed responsibility for recent attacks on Nigeria's oil infrastructure, promising to cut production to zero.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)