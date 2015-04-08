LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is backing its $70 billion takeover of smaller rival BG Group with a 3.025 billion pound ($4.52 billion) bridge loan fully underwritten by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to the offer documents.

The bridge loan will be used in conjunction with existing cash to fund the acquisition, along with a share offer.

The 18-month financing may be extended for a further six months and will be taken out through capital markets issuance.

The financing pays an initial margin of 15 basis points (bps) over Libor, stepping up 20 bps every three months to a maximum of 155 bps after 21 months.

AA/Aa1 rated Shell said that maintaining its credit rating was a priority and it plans to pay down debt from 2016.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2016.

($1 = 0.6695 pounds)

