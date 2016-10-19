A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. Picture taken January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is currently offering 16 assets each worth more than $500 million (406.2 million pounds) for sale as part of its vast $30 billion three-year asset sales programme, the oil and gas company's head of upstream Andy Brown said on Wednesday.

The Anglo-Dutch company launched the programme to reduce its debt following the acquisition of BG Group earlier this year. Uncertainty over the future oil price has led to a sharp slowdown in deal making in the sector in recent years.

"There are 16 assets currently in the market that are above $500 million in value," Brown told the Oil and Money conference in London.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)